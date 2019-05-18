Rommy Mom: The Man with passion for community advancement

If the greatness of a community is measured by the actions of its members then the Hon. Commissioner for Human Rights at the Police Service Commission, Bar. Rommy Mom is one of those whose actions will elevate not just his immediate community but the North Central zone which is under his purview.

Working hand in glove with the Nigeria Police to establish Community Policing, Bar. Mom’s passion is a return to peace and normalcy not just in his home state of Benue and the North Central, but also across Nigeria.

Hon. Commissioner was in Ushongo LGA of Benue state on Thursday the 16th of May, to inspect the Police station he contributed to his community, Utange, earlier this year.

Bar. Mom was pleased to note that the Ikyo-Adzande, Utange Police station, which has seen police officers and members of the community’s vigilante group working together effectively, is now fully functional.

The combination of efforts by the two groups appear to be a model of what the proposed community policing will offer. According to the Officer in charge of the station, Inspector Emmanuel Ugbatu, and the commander of the vigilante group, Mr Tersoo Iorsula, the programme has so far recorded success in reducing criminal activities in Utange and neighboring communities.

They both thanked Bar. Mom for making their work posts conducive for them and promised to work tirelessly protect the community.

Addressing reporters, Mom acknowledged the efforts of the Inspector General of Police regarding the establishment of community policing in the country and indicated that a model is being developed to enhance a robust approach. He bemoaned the current number of Police officers in the country and equipment at their disposal. Mom described both as grossly inadequate hence the need for communities and local security apparatus like vigilantes to be effectively engaged with the police to form the bedrock for the community policing agenda.

Earlier in the week Barr Mom met with the Tor Tiv V, His Loyal Majesty Orcivirigh Professor James Ortese Ayatse on the same issue. At the meeting he laid out plans to meet with all traditional rulers in the state as well as district and kindred heads as part of an ongoing advocacy and sensitization campaign on community policing. The aim is to enlighten them about what it entails in a bid to secure their buy-in.

The major aim of community policing as being considered by the Nigeria Police Force, is to provide each community with its own peculiar security that also involves the Police to ensure the entrenchment of order according to the dictates of Nigeria’s laws.

*Akade is a public affairs analyst based in Benue State.