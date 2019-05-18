Osun: Doctor, Police officer, others testify in court on death of late Senator Adeleke

A Police officer, Mr Ogunkanmi Gbemileke and and a medical doctor and seven other persons have testified before the Ede Division of Osun State High Court on the death of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, the first civilian governor of the state who died suddenly last year.

The State Solicitor General, Mr Dapo Adeniji, led the prosecution team for the state and called nine witnesses including the police officer to testify before Justice Ayo Oyebiyi on the circumstances surrounding the death of late Senator Adeleke.

The police officer who is the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Dugbe Police Station Osogbo gave evidence before the court on Friday.

Ogunkanmi said he directed his Men (police officers) to fill and sign the autopsy and coroner form before autopsy commenced on the late Senator.

He said further that after the coroner form was filled the pathologist commenced investigation on Late Senator at Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital Osogbo and immediately after they finished examining the corpse, police team later moved all other necessary samples to the police headquarters Osogbo.

He stated further that one Oladipo Fabode brought a polythene bag to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital on that day which Contains used drugs and later handed it over to him.

The DPO stated that he didn't participate in the autopsy but his Men did thorough investigations on the corpse and presented report to the coroner inquest.

The Nigerian Voice recalled that the coroner inquest presided over by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara had recommended the nurse that injected Adeleke for prosecution, having established that he administered drug overdose on the late Senator, thus causing his death.

The Consultant Pathologist, who carried out the autopsy on Adeleke’s corpse, Dr Taiwo Sholaja, also testified before the Court that Adeleke died of drug overdose.

Counsel to the accused person, Soji Oyetayo, cross examined witness.

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi adjourned the case to 6 of July 2019.