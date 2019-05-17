Delta PDP Chieftain Pours Enconium On Okowa Over Approval Of ‘Last Lap’ Of Asaba/Ughelli Dualisation Project

A chieftain of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta state, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has commended the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for approving the contract for the construction of the last lap of the Asaba-Ughelli road dualisation project.

The last lap of the Asaba-Ughelli dualisation project is Section C1 located between Ossissa and Oghwashi-Ukwu axis of the road.

Onuesoke who made the commendation to newsmen Friday after a visit to workers at the site of China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), the company handling the construction of the full sector C of the dualisation project, hailed Okowa for keeping up to his promise of completing the road project on schedule.

He stated that Okowa award of the Section C1 of the dualisation project is a testimony of a leader who made promises and fulfills it.

Thanking Okowa for his benevolence, love and magnanimity for the people, Onuesoke who is the Special Project Director of the Ughelli/Asaba road project, expressed satisfaction at the pace at which work is ongoing at the other sections of the road project.

He explained that one of the highpoints of Okowa’s administration is his manifest quest to address nagging developments, adding that his action is noticeable in the infrastructural renewal agenda of his administration.

He said Okowa has, indeed, shown his love for the people of the state, following his passion and commitment to social infrastructures and linking of communities in the state with roads and bridges.

According to him, “In the past four years, Okowa had e constructed hundreds of kilometres of roads either open up hinter land to inaccessible areas or upgraded to remedy the attendant dilapidation of yesteryears.

“A case in point is the Cable Point Road in Asaba that Governor Okowa transformed from its previous single lane, littered with craters to a smooth dual carriage way, with solar powered street lights boosting its scenic beauty at night.”

Onuesoke reiterated that the Asaba-Ughelli dualisation project when completed would be a major incentive and bait for investors who want to come and take advantage of business potentials in communities linking the expressway.

He explained further that the value of every other initiative in the administration’s development agenda would be more meaningful and valued when such could be accessed easily by the people.

Hear him, “Investors would be encouraged to build warehouse for storage of agricultural raw materials for production or storage of finished products to be transported outside the state.

“Some investors might decide to establish industry here, hence, the road is motor able for transportation of goods in and out. Such investment will lead to provision of employment.”

He reiterated that the dualisation would bring about rapid transformation on the entire areas as well as reduce time for travelers and farmers taking their agricultural produce to the markets in the urban centres.