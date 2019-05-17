5 Oil Workers Kidnapped In Rivers State

No fewer than five oil workers have been kidnapped by gunmen within the Oil Mining Lease (OML) -55 operated by an indigenous oil company, Belemaoil Producing Limited in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Rivers Police Command, which confirmed that the kidnap happened on Tuesday, said all hands were on deck to ensure the unconditional release of the workers.

“Yes, I can confirm that five seismic workers were kidnapped two days ago. We have intensified efforts to ensure their release and gunboats have been deployed.

“We are working with other sister agencies, especially the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, to ensure they are released within record time,” spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said.

The oil workers are personnel of Integrated Data Services Limited, IDSL and BGP, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

The workers were on the site of an ongoing seismic operations by Belemaoil when they were abducted.