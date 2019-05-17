Her heart was bought with short bread some years back

when love was administered under the shades of moonlight

the dark was the toast and witness of a burning passion.

Pear and fruits were the best of gifts to woe her tendril heart

with few words laced with inconsequential statements

each understood what the other verb-oozed

and passion was as holy as the sacrament of cathedral attendees.

Many bodies pulled down the bush paths and farms

in a quest to taste the woven honey comb

when seeing a lad and lass together was characterised by sin.

Parents frowned at such company, lads and lasses

were separated in the classrooms but not their hearts.

The dignity of a lady was held in highest esteem

men climbed mountains against their dignity for her

and love was later crushed on the altar of civilisation

and now, short bread cannot win her heart but short cut.

*Odimegwu Onwumere*

May 16 2019