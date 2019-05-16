Ombugadu organizes free NHIS enrollment exercise for constituents

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP’s) governorship candidate for Nasarawa State election in the 2019 election, Hon. Davematics David Ombugadu, in partnership with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has flagged-off a free NHIS Enrollment exercise for residents of the State. Thousands from Akwanga, Wamba and Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency, thronged the Emergency Theatre Complex Alushi, to register for the NHIS Scheme. 5000 persons were selected as beneficiaries from the lawmaker’s Constituency. In a remark at the occasion, Ombugado, appreciated the effort and effective role played by the Director-General of NHIS, Mr. Ben Omogo, for bringing the medical outreach project in his Constituency to reality.

Responding, Mr. Omogo, commended both Senator Kabiru Marafa representing Zamfara State and Hon. Ombugadu, for ensuring that the Federal Government provided funds for the implementation of the programme.

He thanked the PDP governorship candidate for providing a window of opportunity for members of his Constituency to access quality healthcare from NHIS. “It is worthy to note that the NHIS scheme has been in existence since the return of democracy in Nigeria. But has been operating at the individual-level.

This community-based approach is the first of its kind to be experimented in the country, with Nasarawa as the pilot state. Through the efforts of our dynamic lawmaker, Hon. Ombugadu, our Constituency alone, has five thousand (5,000) people out of the twenty six thousand beneficiaries across the country. Indeed, it is one of the dream of Hon. Ombugado that every person in our Dear State have access to good, equitable and affordable health care without going through financial difficulties,” Mr. Omogo said.