Police arrest 93 suspected Kidnapers With sophisticated weapons (Photos)

The police operatives to attached to the Puff Adder today recorded huge success with the arrest of 93 suspected Kidnapers.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice that the suspects were arrested in different states in the North-Central, North-West and North-East.

He attributed the bumper harvest to the unrelenting and aggressive counter kidnapping strategies of the Police in the fight against kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the country.

The police spokesman said one rocket launcher, 35 AK47 rifles, 10 locally-made AK47 rifles and 500 live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

He added that eight locally-made revolver pistols, 10 pairs of military camouflage uniform, two operational vehicles and other incriminating items were also recovered from them.

Mba said the operations that led to the arrests of the suspects and the recoveries were carried out by joint team of police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder, North-Central sector.

He added that the team consists of detectives from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Force Intelligence Unit, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

He said other operatives in the Joint Mission include personnel from the Police Mobile Force (PMF) the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU) and the Special Forces.

"Police investigators backed by their counterparts in the Forensic and Technical Intelligence Units have commenced comprehensive investigation of all the 93 suspects arrested in these operations."

"The investigations among other things are aimed at tracking, uncovering and disrupting the sources of arms supply to the criminal groups, as well as identifying their collaborators, and bringing all involved in these heinous crimes to justice."

"The massive achievements recorded by the Nigeria Police Force within the last few days are in line with the objectives and core mandates of Operation Puff Adder as an initiative of the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu,NPM,mni aimed at curbing all kinds of violent crimes within our society."

"The achievements are also indicative of the fact that the security agents are now winning the war against the criminal elements."

Commending the operative, the IGP reiterated the commitment of the police to restoring sanity the highways and inner cities.