Delta Police Invites Deltans For Free Medical Treatment

Delta State Police Command in line with the Inspector General of Police (IGP’S), Health awareness strategy and in commemoration of 2019 World Hypertension Day, has invited members of the public to be part of the Nigeria Police Medical Services (NPMS).

The Command in collaboration with Police Health maintenance Ltd (PHNO) Delta and Caritas Nig. would organize a one day free medical outreach for officers and men and other members of the public.

In a press release by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said the free medical treatment would commence Friday 17th May, 2019 at Police Headquarters by 10: 00am prompt.

The outreach would feature lecture /NHIS sensitization, free screening for hypertension, voluntarily screening and treatment for HIV and other minor ailments.