Alleged Plot By Atiku To Overthrow Buhari's Govt: Chief Femi Fani-Kayode Bares His Mind

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has reacted to the recent claims by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the military that certain persons were planning to overthrow the government.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohamed, had said that Atiku and his party, were doing everything to overheat the polity.

Mohammed further described their alleged actions as an act of treason.

However, in response to the claims, Atiku Abubakar in a statement by his media aide, Mazi Paul Ibe, described the allegations as all lies .

Fani-Kayode reacting to the claims on his Twitter page said only soldiers can overthrow the government, not politicians.

The former minister wrote: “Atiku and PDP is plotting to overthrow the Government in a military coup”- Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information.

“The Bible says, “the wicked run even when no-one is pursuing them.

“As far as I am aware, politicians don’t plan and execute coups: soldiers do.”