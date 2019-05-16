Federal Government Removes Vat From Liquefied Petroleum Gas

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), commends FG on VAT removal

The FGN clamour for VAT removal from domestically produced Liquefied Petroleum Gas otherwise known as Cooking Gas has been of perennial concern to members of our Association.

The good news received by our Association and the LPG industry is that the Federal Government has finally signed the approval of VAT removal on LPG and gazetted same which makes it an official pronouncement.

On behalf of the Governing Council and members of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), the President of our association; Barrister Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor wishes to express his profound gratitude and thanks to the Federal Government and all relevant Government agencies for listening to our plea to remove VAT from LPG products sourced locally.

We also want to use this opportunity to thank and appreciate the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for the timely directive stopping the inappropriate and indiscriminate installation of Skid plants in petrol stations. The directive that all skid plants in filling stations be dismantled and removed was apt considering the huge danger and risk to the public in the operations of LPG Skid plants in filling stations. We however appeal for a proper and thorough implementation of the directive in all States of the Federation.

The association still pleads with the Government to create a more conducive and enabling environment for investors in the industry particularly now that deepening the consumption of LPG in the country has become a major interest of the Government and marketers are geared towards ensuring the success of the programme by complimenting the efforts of the Government. We therefore appeal for a reduction on import duty on LPG equipment and accessories.

The increased awareness of LPG usage has seen consumption in Nigeria growing from 50,000MT in 2007 to over 600,000MT in 2018 with more indigenous investments in LPG bottling plants. This thus will ensure that majority of Nigerians enjoy the convenience of the proximity of LPG refill or exchange points.

We implore the Federal and State Governments to initiate a well funded social welfare programme to expand usage of LPG.