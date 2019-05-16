American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) Recognizes National Police Week (First Responders) , May12-May 18, 2019

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins communities across the United States in commemoration of National Police Week, a time the country honors law enforcement officers nationwide who have died in the line of duty. This time of honor began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed the proclamation dedicating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The week following or/and close to May 15 is now known as National Police Week.

National Police Week in the month of May is a time for thousands of law enforcement officers, colleagues and family and friends of fallen officers to gather in Washington, DC for national events and in communities across the nation in memory of officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

AHRC sincerely appreciates and supports the service and unwavering dedication of our law enforcement communities. Police Officers are an integral component of a healthy and vibrant community. Police Officers work hard to keep citizens safe, even at the risk of their own lives.

AHRC reiterates the obvious to all decent law- abiding citizens and residents of the United States- that police officers are our sons, daughters, sisters, wives, fathers, friends and relatives- and above all our brothers and sisters in humanity. Overwhelmingly, they take the oath to protect us seriously and work tirelessly and honorably, often in very challenging circumstances.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) strongly encourages local community members to honor and remember our fallen officers across metro Detroit and the across the nation. Their call to service, as first responders and their ultimate sacrifice is a true testament to their dedication and to their humanity.

"It is truly important that we commend and salute the extraordinary service of our officers at all levels in society," stated Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Their contribution to every community's safety and well-being is immeasurable," added Mr. Hamad.

"National Police Week is truly a time to honor the heroism of our nation's fallen officers and support the families, friends and colleagues of these officers," said Dr. Saleh Muslah, AHRC Board President.