Finally! The Bill Establishing South-East Commission Is Passed By Reps.
The house of representatives has finally passed a bill establishing the South East Development Commission.
The lower legislative chamber had rejected the bill in 2018.
But it was passed as a concurrence bill during Thursday’s plenary, having been passed by the senate last year.
The bill was widely voted for by most of the lawmakers when put to voice note.
The lawmakers who supported it were across party lines and argued that the legislation would give the south-east a sense of belonging.