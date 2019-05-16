Two Firms To Build Modular Refineries In Isoko, Delta State

Two indigenous Oil and Energy firms, Nedal Synergy World Limited and Star Delta Energy Services Nigeria Limited , have indicated interest in building modular refinery in Isoko South Local Government Area , Delta state Director of Operations of Nedal Synergy World Nigeria Limited , Princess Dema Keriama Ogba, disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent, Saturday in Warri, Delta State capital, saying the refinery has the capacity to refine about 300,000 barrel of oil per day.

The Director also revealed that the refinery could provide employment opportunities for 1500 youths of the area.

She decried what she described as high level of youth unemployment in the area, saying such could pose serious security challenges in the future.

According to her, this could equally check the problem of illegal oil bunkering in the area.

She stressed the need for the abundant crude deposits to be refined in the country instead of exporting it , making the nation loose huge employment opportunities to other nations who would be involved in the refining process.

" We appeal to Federal Government to grant us approval to build the modular refinery to enable us embark on refining.

" It would provide huge employment opportunities to the people of the area especially the youths. If the youths are gainfully employed, illegal oil bunkering and other youth related crimes could be drastically reduced", she said.

She said that the company has foreign partners with the financial capacity and the technical know-how to build the modular refinery to operate in Isoko or any other part of the Niger Delta region.

Mrs Ogba, who further expressed worry over the scarcity of kerosene in the Niger Delta region said it is ironical that in spite of the huge crude deposits in the area, people still suffer to get common kerosene.

" A situation where the people do not have kerosene to buy for their daily demostic needs, the fight against illegal bunkering would be difficult to stop", she said.