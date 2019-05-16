Dame Okowa Calls On Couples To Build Their Marriages On Christ

Wife of the Delta State governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has called on Couples' who are yet to receive the Lord Jesus Christ into their lives and marriages to do so, saying "there is no burden that he cannot carry".

The governor's wife who was recently invested as "Net Ambassador" by members of the Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Net, told the over 500 couples' to know what is obtainable in their homes rather than copy lifestyle from others.

She stated this Wednesday at the 2019 Couples' Day held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

Dame Okowa, founder 05 Initiative, called on couples' to adopt the Private Correction, Public Commendation (PCPC), approach to marriage.

In their separate exhortations, Ven Goddy Eluka and Evangelist Eze, tasked Couples' to love, obey and respect each others unconditionally.

Ven. Eluka, disclosed that two things causes marital problems; "seeing what you least expected from your partner and not seeing what you expected".

He said foundational problem is one area that has caused divorce in marriages, stressing "for us to have a good marriage, we must consult the maker" even as he noted that God instituted marriage for fellowship, procreation, sexual satisfaction among others.

He also noted that lack of communication, transferred aggression, negative influence and hidden agenda mitigate against successful marriage.

According to him, "happiness in marriage comes to those who have the courage to love; people who do not wait to be loved in order to reciprocate".

Evangelist Eze, who took his reading from Galatians 2:20, said a man or woman who is not crucified with Christ, such lives don't make good families.

According to him, when a life is not crucified, that life would not produce results, "Christ is your head; if you are not crucified with Christ, you cannot be subject to him".

He charged Couples' to submit their lives mutually to God while calling on the wives to submit to their husbands in totality even as he charged the man to love his wife as Christ loved the Church.

Earlier, the Director-General (DG), 05 Initiative, Mrs. Kevwe Agas, called on all to take the opportunity to build a stronger family that would translate into a stronger Delta State.

The event witnessed questions, answer and prayer sessions.

Present at the event are the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Festus Ovie Agas, Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoku, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborovwori and other top government functionaries.