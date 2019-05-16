Borno is Safe, No Kidnapping, Banditry, Robbery Like in Other States... Shettima

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state on Wednesday evening said, the state which has been under series of attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in the last 10 years is now safe better compared with Lagos, Zamfara, Kaduna and Abuja as there are no cases of kidnapping, armed banditry, armed robbery and other related crimes as obtained in Zamfara, Lagos, Kaduna and Abuja.

The governor stated this when the members of the House of Representatives Committee on Army led by the Chairman, House Committee on Army, Hon Rimammade Shawulu led other members of the House of Representatives on a courtesy call to the governor at the Government House, Maiduguri.

He said, although, there are pockets of attacks in the past masterminded by the degraded Boko haram insurgents in some parts of the state where it became worrisome that the Boko haram insurgents were given much more publicity by the social media on their activities instead of giving much publicity to the security efforts, especially, the Nigerian troops.

He said: "However, the military and other security agencies are doing their best in Borno state, the only problem now is the inadequate publicity accorded to our Military Operations, for example, when Boko Haram attacks and kill even one person.

"It will be celebrated on the front page of our Newspapers, but when military kill dozens of insurgents with capture of several others alive, such success against the insurgents will be published in a tight corner of our newspapers.

“Our Military are now overwhelmed with the increasing security challenges in some parts of the country. There are deployment of soldiers in Lagos, Zamfara,, Kaduna, Abuja and other volatile states of the federation despite the paucity of funds and inadequate personnel.

” I want to appeal to this Committee to serve as a soul, driver and consciousness of our great nation, for peace to reign. We in Borno do not have issue of kidnapping or banditry, and I believe very soon we will overcome our security challenges”. Shettima said.

He further appreciated the house committee members for visiting Maiduguri to see for themselves what the Nigerian Army are doing and also show sympathy with the wounded soldiers and officers, pointing out that to get a first hand information on the ongoing military operations in the state by the national assembly is vital and indeed a great thing.

The governor also commended the efforts and sacrifices of the Nigerian military in the restoration of peace in the state, stressing that, peace can take place with development and development can not take place without peace.

Earlier in his remark, the Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Hon. Rimammade Shawulu said, when in Maiduguri, the committee visited the military cemetery at Maimalari Cantonment, laid wreath to pay their last respect to the fallen heroes, visited the military hospital and workshops.

He also appealed to the Govenror as a matter of importance to continue to assist the Nigerian Army operations in the state and acknowledged his support to the Nigerian Army.

His words: ” We are in Borno to sympathize with Government and people of the state over the Boko Haram crisis.

” We went to Military cemetery and paid our last respect to the fallen heroes. We were also at different hospitals and sympathized with victims, but all I can appeal to you the Governor is not to drop your fighting stick against the insurgents.

" In the next two weeks, you will leave your office to Abuja and join us at the national assembly, and I want you to carry that your stick even as a senator to fight insurgents, as you have been doing before”.