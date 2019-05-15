Police uncover plot to destroy oil facilities in Niger-Delta

The Nigeria Police Force says it has uncovered specific plots by some subversive elements masquerading as climate and environmental activists to commence massive and coordinated attacks on oil installations across the country especially in the Niger-Delta region and adjoining States.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank MBA told The Nigerian Voice that the plots which are politically motivated, are aimed at sabotaging oil installations with intended negative consequences on national security, economic development and global oil market.

He said the Inspector General of Police, Mr Muhammad Adamu has ordered Commissioners of Police nationwide, and particularly in designated States to intensify their surveillance missions around oil facilities and other critical national infrastructure.

According to him, "The Commissioners of Police and other field Commanders have also been directed to put in place proactive measures aimed at neutralizing these subversive threats and bringing the plotters to book.

"The IGP warned of dire consequences for persons or group of persons who may want to resort to the use of violence or threat of violence, in advancing their political or economic goals."

The police chief also urged citizens to remain vigilant, report all suspicious characters and plots to the law enforcement agents.

Adamu reaffirms his commitment to ensuring the adequate security of lives, the protection of national assets and the protection of the sanctity of political freedom and democracy.