5000 Muslims to break fast together, pray for release of Leah Sharibu, others

About 5000 Muslims are expected to break their fast together and also pray for the release of abducted Nigerians, including Leah Sharibu, on Thursday.

This was contained in a press statement by the Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit and made available to journalists on Wednesday.

Amir (president) of the MSSNLagos, Saheed Ashafa, who signed the press statement, said the programme tagged Iftar5000, would also avail the Muslims an opportunity to pray for security in Nigeria.

Other issues that Ashafa said the Iftar5000, holding on Thursday, May 16, at Lagos Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, would address are peaceful transition on May 29, increasing cases of kidnapping and an end to terrorism in the country among others.

Ashafa said that the Muslims would be utilising the blessings of the month of Ramadan to beseech Allah’s mercy on Nigeria.

He explained that with strong faith and sincere devotion, Nigeria's challenges will be a thing of the past.

Ashafa said, “Ramadan offers a unique opportunity for quick answering of prayers. We have been concerned about the increasing rate of kidnappings, and killings among other security challenges confronting Nigeria. During the Iftar5000, we will be praying for an end to these.

"We will also pray for the return of Leah Sharibu and others in kidnappers' den, new leaders that will be taking their oath of offices in May 29 and end to global trial and challenges confronted by Muslims.

"We therefore urge all Muslim faithful to join us as we stage a public session of prayer. With the way Nigeria is going, it has shown that divine intervention is highly needed.

"While we won't stop praying, we call on government and security agencies to ensure the safety of all citizens in the country."

SIGNED

Saheed Ashafa, PhD

Amir (President),

Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria,

Lagos State Area Unit.

[email protected]

08173291878

http://www.mssnlagos.net

http://www.facebook.com/LagosMSSN

Twitter: @MSSNLagos

YouTube: MSSNLagos