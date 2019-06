Photo Report: Renaissance Capital Visits Bua Group

From Left: Kabiru Rabiu, Group Executive Director, BUA Group; Risana Zitha, Head of Investment Banking, Renaissance Capital; Christophe Charlier, Global Chairman, Board of Directors, Renaissance Capital; Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman/CEO, BUA Group; Temi Popoola, CEO, Rencap Nigeria, and Finn Arnoldsen, Group Chief Operating Officer (Cement), BUA Group when the Renaissance Capital global management paid a visit to the BUA HQ in Lagos on the sidelines of the Rencap Pan Africa 1:1 Investor Conference.