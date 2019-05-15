Delta State Government Approves Full Upgrade Of Digital Equipment For Delta Broadcasting Service (dbs)

Delta State Government has approved the installation of equipment in Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS), Asaba, that would digitalize the station for optimal performance.

Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah stated this during an inspection of facilities within the premises of the station.

The Commissioner stated that the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is keen on putting the state owned media organizations on the right footing by ensuring that up to date equipment are procured.

He stated that apart from equipping the studios, the station would also be renovated, disclosing that the ongoing drainage system work within the broadcast outfit would be completed before the renovation would commence.

Chief Ukah urged the staff to reciprocate the government gesture by being more committed and dedicated in the discharge of their duties in order to justify the huge investment as well as the confidence reposed in them.

On training for staff of government owned media outfits, the erudite Commissioner noted that government is very much aware of the need to train and retrain the staff for them to handle modern equipment and modern day tools of broadcasting.

Chief Ukah, while appreciating the challenges being faced by the staff, commended the management and staff for their resilience and promised that government would continue to do all that it could to encourage them thereby creating an enabling working environment that would lead to better output.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the functioning Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Paul Osahor, and some top management staff of the ministry.