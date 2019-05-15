Tribunal Dismisses Case Against Shettima.

The Borno Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by Senator Mohammed Abba-Aji of the Peoples Democratic Party challenging the return of Governor Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of Borno State Central Senatorial seat.

It was gathered that Abba-Aji, represented the zone between 2003 and 2007.

In a petition with number EPT/BO/SEN/3/2019 dated March 17, filed before the Tribunal sitting in Abuja and made available to NAN, “Abba-Aji, argued that there was over voting in seven wards and evidence of corrupt practices and non- compliance to the provision of the Electoral Act’’.

Also joined in the suit were the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Ruling on the application for withdrawal of the petition filed by Abba-Aji, the tribunal headed by Justice Peter Kekemeke dismissed it for lack of merit.

“The petitioners have not complied with the provision of section (49) of the 1st Schedule of the Electoral Act. It is our view that the petitioners’ application lacks merit and so failed’’, Peter said.

Kekemeke also dismissed the application of Shettima and APC praying the tribunal to dismiss the petition for also lacking in merit.

“However, the petition had turned academic in pursuant to paragraph 15 (4) of the 1st Schedule of the Electoral Act, 2010 as amended, this petition is accordingly dismissed’’, he held.