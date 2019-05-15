Dear Magu of the EFCC, Can You Finish with the 2016 Files of Babachir and Oke Before You Focus On Corrupt Saraki’s?

Narrated by Bukhari in Hadith Vol. 4 : No. 681:

‘When Usama spoke about that to Allah’s Apostle (SAW), Allah’s Apostle (SAW) said, (to him), “Do you try to intercede for somebody in a case connected with Allah’s Prescribed Punishments?” Then he got up and delivered a sermon saying, “What destroyed the nations preceding you, was that if a noble amongst them stole, they would forgive him, and if a poor person amongst them stole, they would inflict Allah’s Legal punishment on him.

By Allah, if Fatima, the daughter of Muhammad stole, I would cut off her hand.”’

After Buhari won the 2015 elections, now late Maitama Sule chastised and advised him by repeating the word “Justice” 28 times.

Justice! Justice! Justice!

Quoting the underscored from Surah An-Nisa (4:58) which says what is interpreted as:

“Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due and *when you judge between people to judge with justice.* Excellent is that which Allah instructs you. Indeed, Allah is ever Hearing and Seeing.”

…late Maitama went ahead to warn Buhari:

“If you are going to judge between people, do justice. Irrespective of their tribe, religion or even political inclination. Justice must be done to whosoever deserves it. Power shall remain of the hands of an infidel if he is just and fair, but it shall not remain in the hands of a believer if he is unfair. and unjust. Behind every crisis anywhere in the world is injustice, the solution to that crisis is justice.”

Watch again here:

The Bible says in Proverbs 24:24-25 2

“Whoever says to the guilty, “You are innocent,” will be cursed by peoples and denounced by nations. 25 But it will go well with those who convict the guilty, and rich blessing will come on them.”

It took the then imminent 2019 elections and the Straight-talking of Kadaria Ahmed on national TV for Buhari and his Magu to present the reopening of the files of Grasscutter Babachir Lawal accused of stealing from suffering and dying internally displaced persons, and Ikoyi millions-of-dollars stasher Ayodele Oke and wife. 3 years after the fact. And now the files again appear closed.

On April 15th Transparency International lamented the delay to arraign Babachir as read in this tweet:

"It is two months since former SGF, Babachir Lawal & 5 others were arraigned by EFCC over alleged diversion of ₦500m IDPs funds but their trial is yet to commence before Hon. Justice Jude Okeke of FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja. This is a total violation of #ACJA". See here: https://twitter.com/TransparencITng/status/1117833835302068224

Many of us have no love for Saraki and the entire corrupt sinate. But dear Magu and boss. What we hate more than the corrupt senator is the perversion of Justice by a corrupt executive. And as presented above, the Creator of humanity hates it more as well. Beware His Wrath.

Dr. Issa Perry Brimah, Whatsapp: +234-903-420-3031; +1-929-427-5305; @CabalMustGo; @EveryNigerian; [email protected] ENDS.ng