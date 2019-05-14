 Police Nab Notorious Bandits In Delta

Police in Delta State have apprehended some notorious miscreants who specialized in car snatching business.

"On O3/01/2019, one Famous Faghola ‘m’ of No. 24 Akah Avenue was attacked and his Lexus 250 car was snatched at gun point by armed robbers at Effurun axis of Warri".

This is contained in a press statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, and made available to journalists in Asaba.

According to the release, "The case was transferred to SARS without suspects. After a long period of manhunt for the suspects by SARS Operatives, on 07/05/2019, they were able to track down and arrest the gang leader and one other, names withheld. The two arrested suspects have confessed to the crime and many other robberies and car snatching crime within Warri and Abraka areas. One locally made single barrel gun, nine live cartridges with twenty rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the suspects.

"Similarly, stolen Lexus 250 car with six other exotic vehicles and a Keke Napep stolen from different locations within the State have also been recovered".

Items recovered from the gang includes: One M/Benz 450 4 Matic Jeep, one Lexus 330 Jeep, one Lexus 300 Jeep, one Sienna Bus, one Toyota Camry car, one Toyota Corolla car and one Keke Napep.

The police image maker disclosed that investigation is still on-going with a view to arresting other fleeing members of the gang still at large and recovering of more stolen vehicles already sold out by the suspects outside the State.

However, the Commissioner Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, has assured the good people of the state of his commitment to their safety and security even as he vowed to make the State uncomfortable for criminals, while warning them to quit crime or relocate from the State.