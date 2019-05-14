Democracy @ 20: Okorocha, Oyetola, Others To Attend Osun NUJ Correspondents' Chapel Public Lecture

The Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has been nominated by the Osun NUJ Correspondents' Chapel to deliver a lecture at the Democracy Day Public Lecture slated for Wednesday May 22.

The Chairman of the organising committee, Mr Victor Adeoti, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

According to the statement, the theme of the lecture is "Democracy at 20: Analysing Emerging Trends in Nigeria's Democratic Journey".

Adeoti further explained that the Governor of Osun state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola would be the chief host while His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi would be the royal father of the day.

He said the lecture would hold at the OSAMDO House, Gbongan-Osogbo road , Osogbo at 10:00am.

Adeoti explained that the choice of Okorocha was predicated on his status as the Chairman of Progressive Governors' Forum, which is a group of governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He opined that the outgoing Imo State governor is expected to speak on array of National issues, raging from democratic governance, National security and economy.