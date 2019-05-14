Bruder Hilfe Donates 100 Utility Tricycles To Crippled Idps In Borno

In its efforts to put a smile of the faces of tbe Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) In Borno state, a German based Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) Bruderhilfe (brotherly help) Social Development Initatiave Foundation has donated 100 modernized Utility tricycles to 100 crippled IDPs in the state.

The NGO in collaboration with the Nigerian Embassy in Germany, Centre for Poverty Reduction and the Borno state Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) made the donations Tuesday of 100 utility tricycle to the physically challenged Internal Displaced Person (IDPs) and some start up stipend to start up their business.

While presenting the tricycles to the phycally challenged cripples at the SEMA Office, Maiduguri today, the President, Bruderhilfe Social Development Intiative Foundation, Mr. Marry Brufer Bamigbe said", first of all, I must sincerly salute your courage and resolute in the face of Boko haram crisis., knowing the fact that the physicallly challdged persons were the most hit by the insurgency."

" We decided to assist the with 100 mobility cart to not only ease their movement but to also enable them to do petty trading to be economically independent", Bruffer said.

While appreciating the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany Alhaji Maitam Tugar, Mrs Bamigbe said , "In a bid to reduce poverty among women forks and the less privileged in the society, Nigeria Ambbassor to Garmany in collaboration with Bruderhilfe Social developnment initiatives decided to bring succor to the suffering of physical challenged people in Borno state, more especially the Idps".

"What you are seeing today is the first phase of our intervention , a total of 100 phyiscal challenged persons (IDPs) will get modern utiity cart tricycles each and some little money to start up their business, while our subseqent interventions will focus on health and education.

"All the beneficiaries are victims of Boko haram insurgency, they have suffered a lot in this crisis, "I pleaded with the SEMA's Chairperson to include Women, mothers, children and men so that we reach out to everyone. We intend to do more in putting smile on the faces of these our brothers and sisters.," Mrs Marry said.

She further called on individuals, institutions and well to do members of the society to also assist the IDPs, more especially, the physically challeged IDPs, as catering for the needs and welfare of the vulnerable is a collective responsibility, as enjoined by both religions that everyone is expected to support and take care of the needy in the society.

Mrs Mary also said ," Bruder hilfe is highly indebted to His Excellency Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Federal Republic of Germany for his enviable role in ensuring that the project becomes a resounding success.

"We at Bruderlife will continue to count on his leadership and exemplary role in supporting Nigerians in the Diaspora to succeed in their endeavours and in promoting cooperation among the private sector players of both Nigeria and Germany and our partner Centre for Poverty Reduction Germany", Marry said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairperson of the Botno State Emergency Management Agency, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo thanked the Bruderhilfe foundation for providing 100 modernized wheel chairs to the people living with disability among the IDPs

" The beneficiaries were carefully selected by the Association of people living with disability in order to enable equity and justice in arriving at the beneficiaries and commededed the Foudation for the gesture", Kolo said.

" I, on behalf of Borno state government and the beneficiaries, want to thank Bruder helfe for this immense support. It is not easy to leave your comfort zone to visit a state often described by international community as war zone and donate to the plight of the physically challenged Idps inspite of the uncertainties, you choose to come to the field and implement your mandate", Yabawa said.

Also speaking,, the United Nations System, represented by the UNHCR Head, Maiduguri office. Mr Alexandra Bishara thanked the Bruder Hilfe for coming to fill in the gap of humanitarian crisis in the Northeast adding that the government and International agencies cannot do it alone.

Also in her message, the Borno State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Fanta Babashehu represented by her Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Hauwa Mai Musa said " we thank you for the gesture but like Oliver Twist , we look forward to more of these donations, as the state has many physically challenged persons. We need your assist in the area of support to also the blind and people living with leprosy ".

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman Join Association of People Living with Disability in Borno, Ahmed Usmsn thanked the Bruder hilfe for the gesture and for remembering them in Borno from far away Germany and prayed that God should reward them abundantly.