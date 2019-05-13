Ogunbiyi felicitates with Ademola Adeleke @58

The Osun-born businessman and chieftain of People's Democratic Party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi has felicitated with the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his 58th birthday.

In a statemt by his Press Secretary, Comrade Ismail Afolabi in Osogbo today, Ogunbiyi lauded Adeleke for dedicating himself to service to humanity.

Ogunbiyi said "distinguished Senator Ademola is a blessing to our great party. Never tiring, never giving up.

"I join all PDP members in wishing him a very happy birthday.

"He is a proof that when there is a will, there is a way. His service to humanity is great. May you (Senator Ademola Adeleke) find joy in all you do.

"I pray you live many more years with joy unlimited. I also pray for the success of our party and your humble self (Senator Ademola Adeleke), going forward."