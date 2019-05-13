Police arrest nine suspected kidnappers on Abuja-Kaduna expressway

No fewer than nine suspected kidnappers were arrested by policemen along Abuja-Kaduna expressway today.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice that the suspects were arrested by a combined team of police (IRT) operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder.

The police spokesman said two AK47 rifles, four magazines, 54 rounds of live ammunition, five Dane guns and 200 stolen cows were recovered from the suspects.

Mba attributed the success of the operation to the unwavering determination of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to rid the country of kidnapping and other heinous crimes.

The FPRO said five among the suspects, Ayuba lawal, Saidu Bello, Abdullahi Bello, Adamu Lawal, and Umar Sani hail from Dan Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State and that they were arrested at Kudaru Forest in Lere LGA of Kaduna State following credible intelligence and support from the locals in the community.

Mba added that other suspects, Muhammed Sani, Jibrin Shehu, Usman Sani, Musa Garba were arrested at Akilbu forest around Chikwale in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

He said all the suspects have made useful statement to the Police on their involvement in a series of kidnap cases on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The IGP commended the people of the community for their cooperation and support to the Police and assured that with the consistent support by the public, the war against kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the country would be won.