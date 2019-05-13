Imo Deputy Governor Felicitates With Sir Offor On Honoris Causa Degree

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has joined other well meaning Nigerians to felicitate with Chief Emeka Offor, the founder of Chrome Group of Companies on the conferment of Doctor of Entrepreneurship (honoris causa) by Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State on the occasion of their 13th convocation ceremony.

Madumere made the remark while responding to questions from newsmen shortly after the convocation ceremony in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

Madumere showered encomiums first on the University Community for choosing to honour a man whose antecedents are well known and cherished by many. "For me, it is an honour well deserving of a great entrepreneur like Chief Sir Emeka Offor. His ascendance to the business apogee and how he got to where he is, is every inch a function of hard work, vision and determination."

He also added that Sir Offor has in no little measure added value to the advancement of human development by his investments in various sectors of the economy. He also drew attention to Offor's magnanimity towards the hopeless and helplessness in the society, describing it as the highest level of service anyone could render.

"One attitude Sir E has that is rare is his detest for injustice and oppression. He does not ever stomach injustice in whatever guide. Then his large heart towards the less privileged and the down trodden. He chooses not just to help them but to empower them and make them independent"; he said.

He also described Founder of Chrome Conglomerates as a nationalist whose stance has remained unchanged towards realising a more stable, cohere and united Nigeria. He called on others to learn the way of Offor and be rest assured that Nigeria will realise its potentials and take its rightful position in the comity of nations.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Adviser to the Deputy Governor on Media