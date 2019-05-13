Nigerian to host ECOWAS police chiefs' meeting

The Nigerian Police Force is set to host the West African Police and Security Chiefs in Abuja between 14th and 16th May 2019.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba told The Nigerian Voice that the meeting was part of efforts aimed at galvanizing multinational efforts towards finding a lasting solution to transnational crimes.

He said the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu will be hosting the meeting on issues Brothering on terrorism, violent extremism, kidnapping, illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons, human trafficking, maritime security, herders and farmers’ conflict amongst others would be discussed.

The INTERPOL Secretary General, representatives of African Union Mechanism for Police Cooperation (AFRIPOL), members of the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in South Africa and representatives from Committee of Chiefs of Police from Central Africa among other key Security Stakeholders are expected at the meeting.

MBA said it would be an opportunity for all Security Chiefs across West Africa to re-commit themselves to collaborate more effectively towards tackling trans-border crimes and other regional security threats in an increasingly globalized world.

"The West African Police Chiefs Committee (WAPCCO) is a structure under ECOWAS designed to bring together Heads of Police of ECOWAS Member States to exchange and share intelligence and collaborate with one another in the fight against criminality and Security threats in West Africa."

"WAPCCO’s areas of interest include the tackling of illicit trade on drugs, enforcement of immigration laws, policing of marine space, customs activities, and financial intelligence amongst others", MBA noted.