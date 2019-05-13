Two Niger State Kidnap Victims Rescued By The Police

The Police on Sunday said they had rescued two kidnapped persons and arrested three suspects in connection with the crime.

The suspects, Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, said are: Mohammed Bello, aka Dan Hajia, 42; Suleiman Musa, aka Dan Auta, 38; and Abubakar Bello, aka Abu Kango, 28.

Mba said in a statement in Abuja that the victims were rescued by operatives attached to “Operation Puff Adder”.

He said the victims, Ali Sale, 34 and Bala Bawa, 37, were kidnapped from their residence at Maijaki village, near Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State on May 1.

He said Sale was rescued at Mai Lamba forest near Lapai, Niger State, while Bawa was rescued at Gada Biu on the outskirts of Abuja.

Mba said before the rescue operation, the kidnappers were demanding N8 million for the release of the two victims.

He said two AK47 rifles and 258 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62mm caliber were recovered from the suspects.

He said the suspects were currently in police custody, helping in ongoing investigation, adding that one of the suspects, seriously injured during a gun duel with the police, died from the injuries.

Mba said the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had commended the efforts of the police on the successful rescue of the victims.

He added that the IGP also thanked the public for assisting the police, especially through the provision of credible information in the fight against kidnapping and violent crimes.

He promised that the police would continue the intensive onslaught against kidnappers and other heinous criminals until the battle was won.