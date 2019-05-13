You are a motion,

Hence make a sound.

Remember! "Wherever there is motion,

There is sound".

You are Divine,

Understand the Divine.

You are the Spiritual Light, insight,

So, say, "Let there be light".

Nothing was formed

without a Sound,

You have Motion of Energy within you

To experience the Divine.

Think of genuine spiritual experience,

Remember: "Forces of creation flow in all of nature".

There is no human law

That can help in spiritual elevation

Go back to laws of nature,

This is the guide to spiritual elevation.

This is where human guide

Can help you attain spiritual elevation.

The Key to the door,

Is within you.

There is no two you in the world,

You have to live your life by the dictates of nature.

Awaken to unite with your inner self,

Cast your fire in the world,

Let your fire blaze.

Guide your fire jealously,

Till your fire blazes.

I no longer hear with my ears,

I no longer see with my eyes,

I no longer speak with my mouth.

The Subconscious Mind

Has taken charge over the Conscious Mind.

Oh! Tetragrammaton,

Holy name of Universal Intelligence.

Did you know what I.N.R.I. means?

"Ignis Natura Renovatur Integra",

meaning “fire renews nature incessantly”.

Man has gone through that

For ages. Experience yours.

Sadly, many souls are Spiritually Blind,

But religiously focal on religion/human laws.

*Odimegwu Onwumere*

May 12 2019.