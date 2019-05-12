Osun: Oyetola Storms NASFAT for Thanksgiving over Appeal Court Victory

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Sunday stormed NASFAT Prayer Center in Osogbo to thank God for his victory at the Appeal Court on the election litigation.

He hailed Osun State people for the massive show of support after Thursday’s verdict of the Court of Appeal which reaffirmed his victory in last year’s governorship election.

Speaking on Sunday at a thanksgiving prayer session organised at NASFAT in Osogbo, the governor described the massive instantaneous turnout of the people to celebrate his victory as “remarkable and historic” and expressed gratitude to God and the good people of the state.

He said the massive turnout of the people shortly after the judgment to celebrate the victory indicated the love, acceptance and passion that the people had for his government.

Oyetola said: "Coming to NASFAT today is not only significant but aimed to praising Allah and to appreciate the good people of Osun for their unflinching support.

"Our people have always demonstrated their love and acceptance for this government as reflected in the enthusiasm displayed on Thursday to celebrate our victory at the Appeal Court.

"This is an attestation of the fact that people of Osun are for the APC and our government".