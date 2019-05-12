Seized Properties: Saraki slams EFC, say its being mischievous

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has described the seizure of some of his properties by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as mischievous.

Three residential houses located in highbrow Ikoyi, Lagos, allegedly belonging to the Senate leader were sealed off by the financial crimes body at the weekend.

The houses are said to be located at 15a, 15b and 17 MacDonald Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to Saraki, however, the properties in question have been investigated by the commission several times in the past.

A statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu said: “Our attention has been drawn to the fact that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has marked certain property belonging to Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, obviously under the claim that they are subject of investigation.

“The action of the EFCC only reinforced our earlier stated position that their current investigation is mischievous, contrary to the tenets of the rule of law and only aimed at settling scores. This position is founded on the fact that these same buildings were the subject of earlier investigations by the EFCC as well as the case initiated by the Federal Government at the Code of Conduct Tribunal