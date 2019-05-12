EFCC seizes Saraki’s houses, marks others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has seized some houses belonging to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, SUNDAY PUNCH is reporting.

The houses are reported to be located at 15a, 15b and 17, MacDonald Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

However, the highly authoritative newspaper is reporting that because the EFCC was said to be unsure of which of the properties actually belongs to Saraki, it decided to place inscriptions and stickers on all of them.

While 15a and 15b were reported to have been declared by Saraki in his asset declaration form, Sunday PUNCH said it is believed that some other houses on the street were bought by the Senate president from the Presidential Implementation Committee for the Sales of Government Property through shell companies.

Some of the houses were subject of Saraki’s trial before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, which dismissed the suit against Saraki for lack of evidence.

But the EFCC has reopened the probe of Saraki after the court case.

It last week wrote a letter to the Kwara State Government demanding for the financial transaction of the state in the eight years Saraki was governor.

Saraki was Kwara State Governor from 2003 to 2011 when he headed to the Senate.

He had been Senate president in the last four years, with several attempts to remove him failing.

But Saraki has dismissed the fresh investigation by the EFCC as a witch hunt.

In a statement last week by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said just like the previous attempt to indict him, the latest one will fail.