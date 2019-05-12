Diocese of Awka Synod begins in Adazi-Ani, as Bishop Odedeji tasks Christians on Faith

-------Bishop Ibezim warns against believe that synod is for money making

The Bishop of Lagos West Diocese, The Right Reverend Dr James Olusola Odedeji has tasked Christians on the need for uncompromising faith in God at all times.

Bishop Odedeji who spoke during the 3rd session of the Eleventh Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Awka at St Jude’s Church, Adazi-Ani on Saturday, decried that Nigerian leaders are clueless on issues of good governance, and true essence of democracy, thanked God for still being God in the affairs of Nigerians.

Bishop Odedeji listed five types of Faith Christians could have on God as Unusual/ Uncommon faith like that from Abraham; Radical faith like Joseph ; Never the less faith like when the Angel of God joined Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego in the fiery furnace; Uninterrupted faith like exhibited by Job and Uncompromising faith like exhibited by Daniel.

He said without faith Christians couldn’t survive the tribulations targeted at them for serving Jesus Christ, adding that without faith one cannot overcome anything in the world characterized by evil.

He insisted that once one’s faith is on God and unwavering, the person is sure of victory, no matter what, while describing the synod theme '' The Victory that has overcome the world, even our faith (1 John 5:4) as apt, judging from situations we found ourselves in Nigeria.

The President of Awka diocesan Synod and Bishop of Awka Anglican diocese, Right Reverend Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim , PhD announced a partnership with the diocese of Lagos West but did not give details. Bishop Ibezim hailed Bishop Odedeji for appointing an Awka man from Awka diocese his Chaplain from among over 400 priests in the diocese, even as he described him as a true ecumenical Nigerian.

At the palace of the traditional ruler of Adazi-Ani, Igwe Robert .N. Nwankwo Bishop Ibezim warned that nobody should misunderstood Synod as money making programme because money can’t quantify the blessings of God that Synod heralds in any hosting community.

Bishop Ibezim thanked Igwe Nwankwo and his cabinet as well as the entire Adazi Ani community for hosting the Synod for the second time since he became the Bishop of Awka, adding that the community should be able to confirm the blessings of God since the last synod because Synod is a blessing to the community.

He described Justice Okechukwu Okeke, the Diocesan Chancellor as a good man even as he called on Adazi Ani to continue to support the Anglican Church. He thanked Venerable Christian Okafor in charge of the Archdeaconry for taking proper charge of events.

The traditional ruler, Igwe Nwankwo thanked Bishop Ibezim and wife , Mrs Martha Chioma Ibezim , President , Mothers’ Union , Women’s Guild and Girls’ Guild as well as Diocesan officials for their visit and confirmed that after the last synod development came into the community in quantum with tarred roads everywhere.

Other Bishops who attended the synod were Bishop of Eha-Amufu diocese, The Rt Revd Daniel Olinya; Bishop of Issako diocese and the President General of Adazi Ani, Engr John Eyisi among others.

The St Jude's Choir lightened up the Synod.