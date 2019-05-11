Pearl Continental Hotel In Pakistan Under Siege By 4 Armed Terrorists

A five-star hotel in Pakistan’s Balochistan province is under siege by at least four armed terrorists who forced their way in on Saturday.

The Pearl Continental Hotel, situated in the port city of Gwadar was identified as the target of attack, in a report by Pakistan’s news agency.

There are at least three to four terrorists inside with weapons, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported, quoting a police officer.

There was no immediate reports of casualties.

“At around 4:50 pm (local time) we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel,” Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai told Dawn.

Gwadar, in the southern edge of the Pakistan’s resource-rich province of Balochistan, is a strategically important city for the country and the development of the city’s deepwater port was funded by China.