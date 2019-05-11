Delta House Of Assembly Passes Development Agency Bill

Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), has passed the Warri/Uwvie and Environs Special Area Development Agency Bill which originated from the Executive arm, swiftly scaled through Friday's plenary session, which was sequel to the presentation of the report of the ad-hoc committee that sat on the Bill.

The Chairman of the Committee, who doubles as the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Owhefere, (Isoko North Constituency) said that the Committee found it worthy to recommend the Development Agency for Delta State in order to attract and promote investment in the development of Warri/Uvwie and Environs special areas and also with a view to restoring the glory of one of the nation’s commercial nerve centers.

He said: “Mr. Speaker, Distinguished Colleagues, in ensuring to do a thorough work on the Bill, the Committee properly examined, scrutinized, analyzed and recommendations were made based on the strategic importance of the Bill and after due diligence, the Committee made some important amendments.”

After the adoption of the report of the ad-hoc committee by the Honourable House, the Majority Leader Hon. Tim Owhefere received the report and moved for the suspension of Order 12, Rule 77, 78 and 79 of the House Rules to enable the speedy passage of the Bill into Law and was seconded by Hon. (Barr.) Dennis Omovie, (Warri South II), while members of the House unanimously gave their support which received the gavel of the Speaker, thus creating the swift passage of the Bill which will soon have the assent of the State Governor on it.

The Speaker Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori (JP) thanked Members of the ad-hoc Committee for effectively doing justice to the Bill. Izeze was also received at plenary for further deliberation that was slated for 22nd May, 2019.

Meanwhile, the member Representing Uvwie Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Efe Ofobruku , says the Delta State Warri, Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency Bill when operational will stimulate the economy of Warri, Uvwie and its environs.

Speaking after the third reading of the bill and its passage at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Hon Ofobruku commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for sending the bill to the house.

He said the Warri, Uvwie and environs is the economic hub center of Delta State, stressing that the proposed law will further activate economic activities in the locality.

The Lawmaker who is the Chairman, House Committee on Transport, stated that more projects will be embarked upon while decayed infrastructure will be rebuilt.

Hon Ofobruku said Warri and environs witnessed a downturn in the wake of militant activities which saw many companies relocating, stressing that with the bill there was hope of their return as the area will witness economic boom.

He stressed that the Okowa’s led administration must be commended for his desire to restore the lost glories of Warri, Uvwie and environs and called for continued support of the people.

“But for the restiveness found at sometime in the peoples history, Warri, Uvwie and environs was a core nerve centre in defunct Bendel State cum Delta State. For me and all of us in Uvwie it’s a day of joy. There couldn’t have been a better time. It is a very glorious way of exiting the house. Warri and environ has always been the economic nerve centre of Delta State. Economic activities of this area was affected following the restiveness that plagued it. I commend the governor for thinking out the bill. The governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in his wisdom has moved to revive the failure and depreciation of this area. We are very grateful for the giant stride of the governor. I also commend the speaker for finding it necessary to accommodate such a bill.”

The Lawmaker stressed further that what the proposed law was seeking is accelerated development in Warri, Uvwie and its environ, including growth in basic infrastructure and increase employment opportunities.

Hon Ofobruku noted that the bill was not a duplication of the functions of DESOPADEC as the commission’s mandate is strictly for oil producing areas, adding that the Governor had embarked on several development projects in Warri, Uvwie and environs.

“‘I don’t see the agency clashing interest with DESOPADEC, because, its business is to concentrate development in only Warri Uvwie and its environ.” Ofobruku stressed.

He expressed joy that the development was happening at the time he is in the state legislature representing the good people of Uvwie.