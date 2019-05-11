Ojaja Ii Football Academy: Kanu Joins Ooni On Grassroots Football Development

Ex-Super Eagles captain and football legend, Nwankwo Kanu, has declared his support to His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife in his quest to develop grassrooot football across the country. The Olympic gold medalist and two-time African footballer of the year made this known on Thursday when he visited the foremost African monarch at his Enuwa palace in Ile-Ife.

Kanu who was received at the palace with drums expressed his delight at the crowd who came to welcome him to the palace as he joined them with his beautiful and we'll calculated dance steps. The Champions league winner said he couldn't hold his joy when he heard the Ooni has taken it on himself to develop football from grassrooot a thing the nation really needs at this time if we truly wants to bring back our glorious days. Pappilo, has popular called by fans, said it is a collective effort as nobody can do it alone therefore all hands must be on deck to achieve the success we crave.

The Ooni of Ife, while thanking him for associating with the project said, "I am very happy to receive an all-round football legend who gave his all for this country on the pitch and still continue this by empowering young talents to become great like him. I am very happy you're here today to join hands with me to develop our young talent, the future Pappilos and Yekinis, the youths with the speed of Obafemi Martins and the dribbling brilliance of Okocha, they are here, we need only to nurture them, help them become great stars and bring back football to Nigeria. I am happy you're here and glad you're ready to join hands with me and the youths that will directly benefit from this cannot thank you enough.

The coordinator of Ojaja II Football Academy, Mr. Akinola Martins, appreciate Kanu for his gesture to support the project and pave way for upcoming talents in the country and thanked His Majesty for creating a platform for the youth to express themselves and giving them hope of a brighter future in the process. Akinola Akinola further said, It could be recalled that Obafemi Martins had earlier declare his support for this project and work is already ongoing on the proposed Ojaja II Football Academy and registration will soon commence for qualified candidates.