DELTA NORTH SENATORIAL TUSSLE: INEC Issues Certificate Of Return To Nwoko 

The independent Natonal Electoral Commission (INEC), has with immediate effect issued certificate of return to the widely celebrated Anioma son Prince Ned Nwoko, as the authentic winner of the Delta north senatorial election and senator-elect.

In a short but colourful event Friday in Abuja, headquarters of INEC, Prince Nwoko, a billionnaire politician is to represent Delta north in the Red Chambers of the National Assembly (NASS).

The well known philanthropist, received the certificate of return from INEC amidst jubilation by hundreds of supporters who throng INEC premises.

The ceremony was in line with an Abuja Federal High Court judgement which nullified the election of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and declared Prince Ned Nwoko winner of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Delta North senatorial primary.

It would be recalled that in his judgement of April 3, 2019, the Presiding Judge, Justice A. R. Mohammed, had ruled that from all available evidence before the court, Prince Nwoko convincingly won the Delta North PDP senatorial primary election held on 2nd October, 2018.

By implication of the judgement and the INEC Certificate of Return , Ned Nwoko stands as Senator-elect for Delta North senatorial district.