China to build $250m dry port in Ibadan

China would invest $250 million on a dry port in Ibadan that will decongest the ports in Lagos and speed up clearance of goods by the Customs Service.

The Chairman of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC), Mr Fenjian Chen, said on Friday when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chen, who led a high-powered Chinese team to meet with the President, said CRCC is an international company operating in 124 countries, with 18,000 local employees in Nigeria.

According to him, part of projects CRCC include rail way, dry port, free trade zone, and building of highways, adding that about 40,000 more jobs are to be created from these.

He commended President Buhari for the war against corruption and insecurity, expressing confidence that Nigeria would soon become a much better country.

Earlier, President Buhari expressed appreciation to China for what he described as its “genuine efforts to improve Nigeria's infrastructural development.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Femi Adesina, the president that Nigeria's infrastructure had depreciated and deteriorated over the years, affecting standard of living, and leading to loss of lives through avoidable accidents.

“We are very grateful to China for the effort to rebuild our infrastructure, and for bringing technical expertise to the country.

“We will give the required support and cooperation, so that our old, out of date, and collapsed infrastructure might be turned around.''

He promised to personally pay attention to the many projects being undertaken in the country, for the good of Nigerian people.

NAN