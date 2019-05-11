Aminu Ado Bayero, three others to be installed Kano emirs tomorrow

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero is the new emir of Bichi, one of the newly created emirates in Kano State. He will be installed tomorrow at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, amidst report of a court order stopping the creation of the emirates.

The Sarkin or district heads of Karaye, Gaya and Rano, are the three other emirs appointed by the government following the enactment of Kano Emirs Appointment and Deposition Amendment Law 2019 by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Alhaji Tafida Abubakar 11 will become the emir of Karaye and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya, the emir of Gaya.

Dr Ibrahim Abubakar 11 will become the emir of Rano.

All the emirates were excised from the Kano emirate under the kingship of Muhammadu Sanusi 11.

The Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said the new emirs would receive their letters of appointment on Saturday at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium.

Bayero, the new emir of Bichi, was the Wamban Kano, a position given to him by the present emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II.

Bayero then succeeded Alhaji Abbas Sanusi, who was promoted to the rank of Galadima following the death of late Galadiman Kano Tijjani Hashim.

In the meantime, four prominent Islamic scholars working with Kano State Government have tendered their letters of resignation to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

It was not clear whether they took the steps to protest the creation of new emirates in Kano.

The clerics are Commander-General of the state Hisbah, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa and the chairman of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abba Koki.

Others are the Permanent Commissioner with the state Shariah Commission, Abubakar Kandahar, and that of Zakkah and Hubsi Commission, Nazifi Inuwa.

The resignation letters dated Thursday, May 9, were made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

According to the former officials, their resignation letters were received by the office of the Secretary to the State Government as required by law.

NAN reports that Daurawa, Kandahar and Inuwa cited personal reasons for their action while Koki said he resigned on health ground.