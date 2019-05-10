UNDP Graduates 200 Youths, Women Trainees In Agric Vocational Skillsin Borno

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Friday graduated 200 youths and women it matriculated 3 months ago on agricultural vocational skills training held at Mohamet Lawan College of Agriculture Maiduguri.

The UNDP Head of Sub Office Ms M. Y Maiduguri represented by the UNDP Emergency Livelihood Specialist, Mohammed Khan revealed that after graduation, UNDP plans to support the qualified graduating beneficiaries with Start up business grants so that they can practice and establish businesses of their own based on their respective skills.

He said however only those who met the Minimum qualifications requirement of over 70%, performance of 70% in theory and practical and a well developed business plan will be qualified to benefit from the grant.

According to him, UNDP has engaged an NGO/CCRDN to provide business plan, development and financial management to handle the qualifications requirement.

Mohammed however appreciated the EU for financing the project targeted at rehabilitation of the vulnerable IDPs n Borno State.

He also noted that the target figure for the programme is 600000 while so far UNDP had trained 2400 vocational trainees, 4682 in agriculture, 1200 in non agriculture and 15000 benefitted from HHs.

Assuring UNDP's continuous support, stabilisation and early recovery of Borno State, he said all the vocational skills training programme were made possible through the generous support of the EU in the state, urging EU to continue to support UNDP in others programme in future.

He thanked the provost, academic staff of the college and state commissioners for their support and encouragement.

The Provost of the college, Mukhtar Alkali stated that the youths and women were trained in various vocational skills in field of agriculture.

He said the training was funded by the European Union EU and implemented by UNDP in collaboration with the College of Agriculture for a period of three months where the beneficiaries acquired the pre-requisite skills necessary for the establishment of their own private enterprises or businesses.

Alkali expressed gratitude to the implementing partner, UNDP for considering the institution to carry out the training programme and EU for providing the funds required for the accomplished training programme.

He added that during the training session, the conduct of the beneficiaries were adjudged to be good having conducted themselves in a very responsible way inspite of the Challenges they passed through and their zeal to acquire the required skills was equally commendable.

The EU Representative, Mr. Mohammed Kabir pledged that EU will continue to support UNDP programmes and the beneficiaries in order to make them excel in their respective vocational skills training.

He urged the beneficiaries not to wait for governennt job that is not forthcoming, they should be self reliant and employer of labour that will support them to produce and market their products.

Kabir reassured that EU will continue to support and encourage UNDP programmes.