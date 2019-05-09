Troops Repel Attack, Kill Scores of BHTs, 4 Civilians Wounded FromStray Bullets in Ngala

There was another attack in Ngala town, the Headquarters of Ngala LGA of Borno State Wednesday night at about 6:30pm.

However, military sources from Dikwa Battalion headquarters confirmed the attack saying that," we received report yesterday night that Boko haram insurgents attacked Arabic Village Ngala yesterday".

"But the attack happened in Ngala yesterday at 18:30. Their target was a warehouse housing food items near the international secondary school IDPs camp.

"They most likely attacked the warehouse, trying to loot the warehouse of food items meant for the IDPs.

"However, several Boko haram insurgents were killed. There was no security forces casualty but 4 innocent civilians were injured by stray bullets during the attack".

A resident of Ngala town living near Ngala fish main market, Malam Mohammad Abdulrahman said that they arrived Maiduguri town today Thursday at around 12.28 pm in the first commercial vehicle from Ngala motor park to Muna Garage in Maiduguri said," it is true. There was actually an attack yesterday but thank God. It did not affect many people as was expected even though people were scared and some even started running away to Gamboru town during the exchange of fire."

"We were indoors hence it was not inside the town. The warehouse is at the outskirts of Ngalal town near the Arabic International college built by former Govenror Ali Modu Sheriff which NGOs and government stock food items meant for IDPs.

""They did not come to town and calm has over the night returned to Ngala except for patrol vehicles of security operatives day and night along with vigilante groups hunters and CJTF.

"We thank God that it ended there. Before we left, shops and market were open. Keke NAPEP and Vehicles were on the road including pedestrians going about their normal businesses. May God continue to protect us and our security forces. May the Boko haram insurgents continue to suffer defeat. Amin", Muhammad said.