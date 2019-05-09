PDP expresses shock over Appeal Court judgement on Osun gov election

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osun State Chapter, Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo has described today's judgement of the Appeal Court Abuja on Osun Governorship election as a huge shock.

Adagunodo said considering all evidences before the lower court and legal points adduced by our legal team at the Appeal Court, PDP expects victory at the Appeal Court.

According to him, "That's the beauty of democracy, you win one you lose one and it is not over until it is over"

"We have hope in the judiciary, that does not mean that once in a while there won't be some hiccups in the judicial process".

" It is understandable and expected that all judges are not the same and they don't think the same and we believe that at the end of the day the Supreme Court will do justice to our case and victory will be ours", Adagunodo said..