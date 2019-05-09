Osun Gov election litigation: Truth has prevailed over falsehood -Oyetola 

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola today said with his victory at the Court of Appeal on the last year's governorship election in the state, truth has has prevailed over falsehood.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Oyetola said his victory at the appellate court has validated the mandate the people of Osun State freely gave him on September 22 and 27, 2018.

His words "You spoke with conviction; your voice and choice are clear to the world, and the judiciary, the last hope of the people and arbiter of the truth, has proved to the world that it is always on the side of justice."

"After months of uncertainty and wait in judicial wilderness, truth has finally prevailed over falsehood and the voice of the majority has ultimately gained dominance over the phoney manipulation of an unscrupulous minority."

Oyetola said his victory has proved to all and sundry that there is a limit to the extent falsehood and propaganda can thrive over truth and the will of the people.