Osun: I'm heading to Supreme Court -Adeleke

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last year's election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke today declared that he would appeal the judgement of the Appeal Court which favour the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Adeleke said "I received with dissatisfaction the judgement of the Court of Appeal on the ruling of the election petition tribunal which had duly returned me as the validly elected governor of Osun state."

"I have subsequently instructed my counsel to prepare for an appeal against today's judgement at the Supreme Court immediately."

"Today's judgement relied on weak technical foundation. The substantive issue which formed the basis of the lower tribunal judgement was relegated to the background."

"We are reviewing the full ruling and action has already commenced to appeal the judgement and ensure the eventual retrieval of the stolen mandate."