Jubilation In Osun Over Governor Oyetola's Appeal Court Victory

There was jubilation in Osogbo, capital of Osun State today over the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which favoured the State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola.

The Appeal Court upturned the judgement of the Osun Election Petition Tribunal whose lead judgement favoured Adeleke.

Oyetola also joined his supporters who thronged the major streets to rejoice with him over the judgement of the appellate court.

They marched around the major streets of Osogbo, the state capital amidst drumming, singing and dancing thanking God for the Governor's victory at the Court of Appeal.

Appellate court in Abuja upheld the victory of Oyetola, of the All Progressives Congress in the September 22, 2018 governorship election against the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal which nullified his victory.

Also, supporters of Governor Oyetola and members of his party in Ede, the hometown of Senator Adeleke also trooped out at Oke-Gada area and celebrated the victory of Oyetola at the Appeal Court.