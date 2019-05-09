Okowa's Aide To Hold 3-day Post Election, End Of Tenure Workshop

One of the aides to the Delta state governor on Communications, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, in collaboration with the office of the Secretary to the state government would organize a 3-day post election and end of tenure strategic political communication work.

Gov Okowa's Executive Assistant on Communication, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, in a statement on May 6th 2019 and made available to The Nigerian Voice, said the workshop shall hold from Wednesday 15th to Friday 17th May, 2019 at Orchid Hotel, Asaba.

He said that facilitators shall be drawn from the academia, media professionals and seasoned political scientists.

He further disclosed that one hundred Information and Communication persons, particularly political appointees in government; including Chief Press Secretaries to the twenty five local government chairmen in the state; as well as selected media partners on social and mainstream media, shall be trained by core professionals, while participants are to brainstorm on various aspects of strategic communication in constitutional democracy and governance.

Oghenesivbe, a Barrister-at-Law and member of the International Communication Association (ICA) said the main objective of the workshop is to further sharpen the creative writing skills of participants for enhanced productivity, pointing out that the Stronger Delta Agenda of Gov Okowa's second tenure shall be the prime focus in terms of strategies to effectively project government policies and programmes, public opinion issues, managing media crisis, hate speech and propaganda.

"Secretary to Delta State Government, Hon Ovie Agas, and other senior government officials especially those incharge of information, communication, media and the spokesperson to Delta State Governor, are expected to take participants through the planned actions of government in information dissemination, media management, communication and social media strategies while key facilitators from the academia and media professionals shall do justice to the multifaceted modules crafted to upgrade the mental and intellectual capacity of participants.

"The workshop is free of charge for registered participants, including workshop materials, tea break and lunch break from 10am to 3pm daily," the statement added.