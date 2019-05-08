TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 8, 2019 | International

WATCH: The latest investigation from BBC Africa Eye - Night Runners

By BBC World Service International Publicity

Find out about the latest investigation from BBC Africa Eye - out now “Meet the Night Runners”:

The people of rural Kenya have spoken of the night runners for generations. They’re said to be villagers possessed by a demonic spirit which compels them to scare and terrorize their neighbours at night. But no-one really knows who the night runners are or what motivates them.

For BBC Africa Eye, reporter Tom Odula investigates the enigma of the night runners, shining fresh light on the reality behind the myths, and revealing exclusive footage of night runners in action.


