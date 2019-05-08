How A Notorious Female Robber Was Caught At The Airport In An Attempt To Escape Arres

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested a notorious female robber identified as Margaret Waithira Kamande at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi, Kenya, while waiting to board a plane to Dar es Salam, Tanzania.

Kamande was trailed by the detectives on Thursday after she was captured on CCTV cameras breaking into houses and offices within Nairobi.

The lady was described to be a notorious housebreaker, burglar and a thief, wanted by The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) and some East African countries like Zimbabwe.

According to reports, she is also linked to a robbery incident that took place in Kenya leading to the death of an AP Sergeant.

Waithira is the leader of a city gang known to break into people's houses across Africa. She has been on the run for years, evading arrest.

In Nairobi, the gang targets neighbourhood like Lang'ata, Kilimani, Kileleshwa and Lavington.