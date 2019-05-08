Tinubu's National Assembly Candidates In Limbo As APC Withdraws Support

The APC insurgent group led by Gov. El Rufai led and probably with the President’s blessing – have reshuffled the deck of cards against the choices presented by the Jagaban of Nigerian politics [Tinubu]. The insurgent group have decided to not go with Femi Gbajabiamila and Ahmed Lawan. Our source is not certain as to the persons the insurgent group have decided to go with but what is certain is the Tinubu choices have been discarded with.

This period may not be the best of times for the All Progressive Congress [APC] leader and founder, Chief Bola Tinubu and his political dynasty. This is as insurgent groups within the APC led by politicians from northern extraction appear to have torpedoed Bola Tinubu’s influence under the watchful supervision of the President, Muhammadu Buhari. Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from a source close to the presidency indicates the insurgency has enveloped the current leadership tussle at the two chambers of the National Assembly – to the extent the candidates presented by the Tinubu political block have been label unacceptable by the insurgent group.

The insurgent group consisting of the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El Rufai, Minister of Power/Work/Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu and the entire APC Governors of the North East and North West geopolitical regions including other silent APC chieftains are reported to be firmly against the continued influence of the Tinubu led dynasty in the new national assembly.

Our source points to the candidateship of Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan who represents Yobe North Constituency of Yobe State vying to become the Senate president. “He is Tinubu/Oshiomole candidate”. So is also Femi Gbajabiamila who represents Surulere federal constituency in Lagos State. “They are both Tinubu/Oshiomole candidates”.

The El Rufai led insurgent group – with the President’s blessing – have reshuffled the deck of cards against the choices presented by the Jagaban of Nigerian politics [Tinubu]. The insurgent group have decided to not go with Femi Gbajabiamila and Ahmed Lawan. Our source is not certain as to the persons the insurgent group have decided to go with but what is certain is the Tinubu choices have been discarded with.

With the new mix, the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] appear to gain more controlling influence over the final outcome. Presently, the APC has 62 Senators against the PDP that has 37 senators. In the House of representative, APC has 211 while PDP 111. The new insurgency which has divided the support base and voting strength of the APC in both chambers of the House has as a result, caused the PDP to have the votes to decide who wins.

Our source points to the current Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu as possibly retaining the seat.